Five Questions With: Melinda Kibler, Senior Client Service Manager

Melinda supervises the staff of client service professionals in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale, Florida headquarters, where she is based. She serves on the firm’s investment committee, helping to oversee more than $1.4 billion in client assets, and is a member of the firm's Entertainment and Sports Team. Melinda graduated cum laude from the University of Rochester, where she earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics and statistics, as well as a Certificate in Management in accounting and finance.

1. What’s the most interesting thing you’ve read recently?

“The Rose Code.” I tend to go for historical fiction books, and this one pulled me in quickly. It tells the story of three women in England who become friends working as code breakers during WWII. It follows their work accomplishments alongside personal drama. Though mostly fictional, the story shed light on the reality that women made major contributions to the war effort, but most did it under such secrecy that their family and friends never knew about their work.



2. What’s a typical weekend day look like for you?

We are early risers in my house. You'll often find us out for an early morning walk on Saturday (before it gets too hot), iced coffee in hand, with the kids riding bikes ahead of us. We like to do lunch outside and go for long afternoon swims. This is also my opportunity to sneak some reading in poolside. I love to cook, so Saturday is a perfect time for me to make a more elaborate dinner. We'll round out the evening with a competitive Uno game.

3. Did you pick up any hobbies during pandemic lockdown, and are you still doing them?

I don’t know if this counts as a hobby, but I've always been big on working out. For years, I loved running, and in my high school and college years, I played tennis competitively. During the pandemic, I took the plunge, along with many others, and got a Peloton. I've never been much into riding, but the Peloton sold me. During the pandemic, I was riding four to five days a week. Now that we are back to normal schedules, it's a little tougher to fit it in, but I still enjoy getting a ride in when I can.



4. Where do you like to go for vacation?

Since I live in Florida, I love to escape to cooler weather. I am very into camping and hiking trips. We’ve camped, hiked or both in places like Utah, Arizona, Hawaii, North Carolina and Georgia. More recently, we did a trip to upstate New York. I’m happiest when I’m with my family out on a trail in the quiet, with hiking boots and a baseball cap. If you can find me a local farm stand for food afterwards, I will never turn that down.

5. What’s one place in your city you’d suggest to an out-of-town visitor?

I recommend the Pompano Beach Fishing Pier area. The beach is a little less busy and more relaxed than the Fort Lauderdale beach area. It is family-friendly too, with a playground right next to the sand, and offers plenty of great restaurant options. If you go in the morning, I recommend picking up breakfast from Dandee Donut Factory on your way to the beach.