Five Questions With Palisades Hudson

Hi. Editorial manager Amy Laburda here, thanking you for joining us for our “Five Questions” series. I hope you enjoyed learning a little more about Palisades Hudson’s staff — I certainly did.

As a bonus of sorts, I’ve compiled a few facts and figures looking at the series as a whole. Since every interview subject didn’t answer every question, avoid getting too invested in these breakdowns and just have fun with them. Whether you find a recommendation you missed or just enjoy learning our cat-dog(-snake) split, take a walk back through our interviews with me.

(Click any image to enlarge it.)

1. Pets

One of the most popular questions our staff chose to answer was the one about their furry friends. As you can see, Palisades Hudson tilts team dog, though cats were not neglected. I’m pleased to announce that it was a 21-way tie for the cutest pet.



2. Sports

Palisades Hudson loves its sports, but our team loves a lot of different sports, not to mention different teams. Administrative manager Pascale Leon-Bocchino also offered a topical Olympics shout-out, since her interview ran just after the summer 2024 games. I’m sure many of us would agree that it’s a must-watch.



3. Professions

Our staff had a wide array of childhood ambitions, but we did have some overlap. Four of us had dreams of becoming professional athletes, and an additional three aimed at the performing arts. Two of us wanted to be vets, at least until they realized the potential downsides of that path for an animal-lover. And three of us had a passion for finance from early on, including two who specifically shouted out their CPA ambitions. Dreams can come true! Special recognition for Linda Field Elkin, our director of marketing and HR, who is genuinely the first person I’ve ever met (to my knowledge) who wanted to be a lox slicer.



4. Visitor Recommendations

Our staff lives across the country, so we have a wide variety of places to suggest to visitors! We ended up with two separate barbecue recommendations (one for North Carolina and one for Texas), as well as clusters of recommendations near our offices in South Florida and metro New York City. We aren’t saying you have to plan a road trip from Oregon wine country down to Pompano Beach in Florida in order to hit them all, but if you did, we think you'd have a good time.



5. Book And TV Recommendations

All in one place, here are the books and series that caught our staff members’ attention over the course of our series!

Books

TV

Microtrend: Stamford looks at the skies

Our three mobile app recommendations all came from staff based in our Stamford office, and they all have to do with the skies. If you haven’t, check out SOAR for coping with flight anxiety, SkyView Lite to appreciate the night sky above you, and Flightradar24 if you’re curious about the planes flying over your head.



Favorite Thing About Palisades Hudson: The People

All of the staff members who chose to answer this question had variations on the same theme. The family-oriented culture, the chance to watch our colleagues grow, and the relationships at the heart of our work got multiple (well-earned) mentions over the course of the series.



If you missed any of our interviews, you can find the full series here. I’ll meet you back here the next time we expand our team. In the meantime, maybe consider catching up on our podcast, “Something Personal,” for a different way to get to know our staff.