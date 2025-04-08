Five Questions With: Brittany Sebastiao, Administrative Associate

Brittany Sebastiao joined the Palisades Hudson staff in 2024 as an administrative associate based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. Among other responsibilities, she assists inbound callers, handles ingoing and outgoing mail, supports research projects for managers and executives, and performs general administrative duties for our team across the country. While a native of the Fort Lauderdale area, where she still resides, Brittany has frequently traveled to Portugal to visit family and to enjoy the country’s history and architecture.

1. What’s the most interesting thing you’ve watched recently?

The most interesting thing I have watched recently would be the show “Band of Brothers” (2001). My boyfriend is very interested in this type of media. He is also in the military, so he is able to help me understand points I am confused about and tell me more about that moment in history. The show itself is interesting, informative, and well-produced; it is especially emotional and it has made me cry. ”Band of Brothers” actually piqued my interest to learn more about World War II on my own time.



Brittany with her parents; photo courtesy Brittany Sebastiao Brittany with her parents; photo courtesy Brittany Sebastiao

2. What’s a typical weekend day look like for you?

I enjoy just staying home and relaxing. I tend to try to sleep in if my body allows me to do so. If I am feeling extra, I will cook myself a nice breakfast, but usually it’s something quick. I spend my time getting lost in the amazing different worlds of video games, usually playing story games or multiplayer games. I will have lunch or dinner with my family and we will catch up on each other’s weeks. These are also the cleaning and reset days, which is nice for the rest of the week. If I have the desire and time, I like to work on my little hobbies that I don’t get the time during the week. Lastly, every Sunday night is ice cream night!

If I’m not staying at home, I like to go to Orlando to visit my boyfriend. When in Orlando, I like to visit Winter Park, which is a very cute city that has a farmers market, many cafes and restaurants, and a central park with pretty flowers. The city has brick roads and plant-wrapped buildings, making it feel like it’s not even in the state of Florida to me. I also love to go on social media to find the next hot thing in Orlando: restaurants, vintage stores, parks, etc. Of course, when I’m able… I love going to Disney! I am currently planning a small trip, so I am looking forward to that. I just went last year for a three-day, three-park trip, and I simply cannot get enough of it!

3. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

When I was a child, I wanted to be a detective. I was always interested in solving mysteries or anything of that nature, and it helped that “Law and Order” was always on in the background at home. It might have started with reading mystery books at school and watching “Scooby-Doo” in the morning, but I always liked the satisfaction of solving the mystery that had everyone stumped. As I got older, I realized that being a detective might not be the life for me, and that's OK… but I will continue to watch “Law and Order.”



Brittany and her boyfriend in New York City; photo courtesy Brittany Sebastiao Brittany and her boyfriend in New York City; photo courtesy Brittany Sebastiao

4. What’s something you’re looking forward to in the next 12 months?

Every year my boyfriend and I try to plan a big trip around the winter months, and this year is no different. The last two years have been New York City, which we absolutely loved… hence why we went twice. We like taking our film cameras on our trips to take amazing pictures and keep the memories. I am still planning where our stop will be for this year, but I am not too sure where exactly. My big plan is to go back to Portugal when I’m able to so I can visit my family again, but that might not be for some time. Possibly this year will be Oregon or Washington state, because the landscape and environment of the Pacific Northwest has always interested me due to its beauty. There is also the new Universal Orlando park, Epic Universe, that is opening this May. I have been following the production of the park since the initial announcement, and now that it is completed, I want to join in on the exciting adventure. I also plan on going back to Magic Kingdom very soon.

5. What’s a piece of advice you’ve received that mattered to you?

My dad always says “Don’t leave for tomorrow what you can do today.” This is something that I try to do every day, in the hopes of accomplishing my goals. I am sometimes guilty of pushing something off till later so that I am able to relax at the given moment, but allowing myself to complete a task right away makes for more comfort without overhanging stress. This approach works well with work and personal life, allowing me to be the best I can be.

My mom always says “Enjoy life.” That is a simple thing to say, but I believe that sometimes we forget to do just that as we go through life. There are many stresses that make me forget to take a minute to enjoy life, but my mom has always allowed me to recognize that I can have fun and do the things that I want to do. She has always been very supportive and has the ability to ground me when it’s needed.