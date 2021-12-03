Staff Promotions, Additions And Changes

Despite the many challenges of 2021, Palisades Hudson welcomed new staff and saw experienced staff members move into new roles this year.

Six client service managers — Anthony D. Criscuolo, Melinda Kibler, ReKeithen Miller, Rebecca Pavese, Benjamin C. Sullivan and Thomas Walsh — took on the new title of “senior client service manager” to reflect their high levels of expertise and experience. All six have been with the firm for a decade or more, and they offer clients a uniquely deep and broad perspective on financial planning. Ben founded our Austin, Texas office in 2016; Melinda supervises the staff at our Fort Lauderdale, Florida headquarters; and ReKeithen is the manager in charge of our Atlanta office, where Anthony, Rebecca and Thomas are also based.

In addition, Victoria Romaniello has been named the firm’s first senior client service associate. A graduate of Villanova University, Victoria joined Palisades Hudson’s staff in 2019. Victoria works throughout our financial planning, asset management and tax practices from our office in Stamford, Connecticut.

Also based in our Stamford office, Lesley Oberstadt has become one of Palisades Hudson’s newest financial planning assistants. Lesley earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Connecticut State University, where she majored in financial accounting. She first joined the staff as an administrative associate in 2018.

Ashley Drayer, who is based out of Colorado, recently took her place as the firm’s third financial planning manager. Ashley provides support to client service staff across the firm, but her main focus and area of expertise is Palisades Hudson’s Entertainment and Sports practice. A 2010 graduate of the University of Northern Colorado, Ashley has furthered her music business education while at Palisades Hudson by attending courses at the Berklee School of Music Online. She first joined the firm in 2017 as an administrative associate.

Financial planning manager Stephen Grady III is not changing his title, but is still taking on a major new responsibility. Stephen will now coordinate the firm’s income tax return preparation services across all five offices, taking over the role from Anthony. A magna cum laude graduate of Mercy College, Stephen holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration management. He started his tenure at Palisades Hudson as a financial planning assistant, joining the Atlanta office in 2012.

Besides the recent round of promotions, Palisades Hudson was delighted to welcome four new staff members this year. Noah Hankin joined Palisades Hudson Financial Group as a client service associate in the summer of 2021. He is based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. Noah graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and an undergraduate certificate in global business.

We also added two new administrative associates. Ryan Gonzalez is based in Fort Lauderdale and Alyssa Drowne works out of the firm’s Stamford office; frequent callers may have already spoken to one or both of them when reaching our staff by phone. In addition to overseeing incoming phone calls across five offices, both Ryan and Alyssa offer our staff support with mail, travel booking, research and various other administrative projects. Ryan studied at Miami-Dade College, with a focus on film production technology and American Sign Language interpretation. Alyssa earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration at Sacred Heart University.

Our newest hire is Kasey Radney, who has joined our Atlanta office as a financial planning assistant. Kasey graduated from University of Georgia with a degree in family and consumer sciences and consumer economics. He became part of the Palisades Hudson team in mid-November.

From our staff across the country, we wish you and your loved ones a safe and joyful holiday season, and a very happy 2022.