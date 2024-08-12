Five Questions With: Pascale Leon-Bocchino, Administrative Manager (Accounting)

Pascale Leon-Bocchino supervises the administrative staff and handles bookkeeping and bill payment for Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC and its investment advisor affiliate, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. She is also responsible for overseeing all five offices’ payroll and office management functions, and has served as assistant to the company president, Larry Elkin, since 2007. Based in the firm’s Stamford, Connecticut office, Pascale is a native of Yonkers, New York. She has been a part of the Palisades Hudson team since 1996.



Pascale (left) with Larry Elkin and Rebecca Pavese in 2023. Pascale (left) with Larry Elkin and Rebecca Pavese in 2023.

1. What’s your favorite thing about your work at Palisades Hudson?

My favorite thing about working at Palisades Hudson is the people. I started working at Palisades Hudson part time while I was in high school, which was over 25 years ago. I have grown up with this wonderful group of people, who have become like family.

2. What’s the most interesting thing you’ve read recently?

I am a member of a few book clubs, but I am not as much of a reader of books; I am more of a listener. My Audible app is always playing in my car, loudly, at 3x speed. I enjoy being in book clubs because I don’t have to think much about what I am reading next. I especially enjoy books I have read that get turned into TV shows or movies.

3. What’s a piece of advice you’ve received that mattered to you?

I remember being around 13 and traveling with my family. We were sitting with family friends who I didn't know well, and I was offered a sea urchin to eat. My first reaction was “NO WAY,” and the family friend told me, “Don't die stupid.” Not the nicest reply, but it has always stuck with me, and I use it with my children all the time. You can’t say you don’t like something unless you have tried it first. It could be a food, a sport, a book, an activity or anything that is out of your comfort zone.



The Bocchino kids at Grey Fox in 2018. The Bocchino kids at Grey Fox in 2018.

4. If you’re a sports fan, what teams have your loyalty?

I wouldn’t say I am an avid sports fan, but currently I am Olympics-obsessed. Nothing else is allowed to be on the TV in my house from opening to closing ceremonies. From popular events like gymnastics to more obscure ones like bouldering, it’s been exciting to watch the talent.

5. Do you have any particular family traditions?

My family tradition of more than 20 years is attending Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in Oak Hill, N.Y. We meet up annually with friends and family, camp, and listen to a great lineup of music for four days. It’s a wonderful time to disconnect from the outside world.