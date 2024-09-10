Five Questions With: Jake Luhmann, Administrative Associate

Jake Luhmann assists staff across our firm’s nationwide offices, directly supports the firm’s Entertainment and Sports practice, and coordinates the company’s event planning and travel organization. He has been a part of the Palisades Hudson team since 2022. A native of Fairmont, Minnesota, Jake currently resides in the greater Denver area.

1. Do you have a talent totally unrelated to your work?

Prior to joining Palisades Hudson, I worked in the coffee industry for nearly a decade in just about every capacity. I was a barista; I roasted coffee; I ran a coffee bar; I built drink menus and supervised coffee production in a manufacturing setting. I still attempt to stay connected to the industry goings-on, from happenings at producing countries all the way through the chain to consuming country trends. We also have a fairly extensive home barista setup.



photo by Jake Luhmann photo by Jake Luhmann

2. If you’re a sports fan, what teams have your loyalty?

Though I live in Colorado now, I was born and raised in Minnesota, so those teams have — and will always have — my loyalty.

3. What’s the most interesting thing you’ve read recently?

I just finished re-reading all five of the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy novels and truly enjoy the absurdity of it. It has been my go-to fiction when I need a break from the heaviness of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work. I also just started reading “Get Honest or Die Lying” by Charlamagne Tha God, and it has started out as a manual on having real honest conversations with people, rather than relying on small talk to get by.

4. Did you pick up any hobbies during pandemic lockdown, and if so, are you still doing them?

At the time I was working in retail, so my work-life rhythm didn’t change dramatically, but baking was already my go-to hobby (but not sourdough bread before the pandemic). Yes, I did keep a sourdough starter going for some time and used the discard to make pancakes, cookies, muffins and quick breads. I challenged myself by exploring baking traditions from all over the world with varied success.



photo by Jake Luhmann photo by Jake Luhmann

5. What’s something you’re looking forward to in the next 12 months?

Rather than something I am looking forward to, it is a trip that my wife and I just recently returned from that took at least 12 months to plan for. We recently traveled to England and France (with very brief, partial-day stops in Monaco and Italy) and had the opportunity to experience the Summer Olympics in Paris. It was an experience that I have found difficult to describe, other than to say it was amazing. None of the hundreds of photos we took can truly capture what it was like to see some of the most famous attractions in the world: Stonehenge, the Tower of London, the Palace of Versailles, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and many others.