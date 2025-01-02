Palisades Hudson’s Executive Team Grows In 2025

The new year ushered in new roles for several of Palisades Hudson’s experienced staff.



David Walters and Eric Meermann, both formerly vice presidents, became the firm’s first two senior vice presidents as of Jan. 1, 2025. David has been part of the firm’s executive team since 2021 and joined Palisades Hudson’s staff back in 2002. Originally part of the firm’s Northeast office, David established the firm’s West Coast presence in 2012. Today he practices in Hillsboro, Oregon, serving nearby communities including Beaverton and the Portland metro area.

David is a longstanding member of Palisades Hudson’s investment committee and serves on its Entertainment and Sports team. David holds the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner™ credentials. He received his Bachelor of Science in finance and accounting from New York University’s Stern School of Business.



Eric became part of Palisades Hudson’s executive team in 2017 and originally joined the firm in 2000. As a senior vice president, he will remain the senior client service executive in Palisades Hudson’s Stamford, Connecticut office. Eric is the lead executive for Palisades Hudson’s business valuation practice and, along with executive vice president Shomari Hearn, heads the Entertainment and Sports team.

Eric holds the Certified Valuation Analyst designation from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts, of which he is a member. He is also a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant and an IRS Enrolled Agent. Eric graduated from New York University’s Stern School of Business with a degree in finance and international business.



Palisades Hudson’s executive team is growing this year. Former senior client service managers Benjamin C. Sullivan and ReKeithen Miller are now vice presidents. In addition to his new role, Ben will remain the chief investment officer of Palisades Hudson Asset Management. As CIO and chairman of the firm’s investment committee, Ben leads a team of portfolio managers who oversee more than $1.7 billion in client assets, including all aspects of investment strategy, portfolio management, due diligence and manager selection.

Ben originally joined the Palisades Hudson staff in 2007 and became a manager in 2010. In 2016, he established the firm’s branch office in Austin, Texas, where he currently resides. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant and an IRS Enrolled Agent, and he holds the Certified Valuation Analyst designation from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. Ben graduated magna cum laude from Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business with a degree in finance and legal studies in business.



ReKeithen supervises the staff of client service professionals in Palisades Hudson’s Atlanta office, where he has been based since the office was established in 2008. He initially joined the firm in its Fort Lauderdale office in 2007. ReKeithen has served on the management team since 2011 and is a longtime member of the firm’s investment committee. He also serves on its Entertainment and Sports team.

ReKeithen holds a B.S. in finance with a minor in entrepreneurship from the University of Florida, where he graduated with honors. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant and an IRS Enrolled Agent.



In another first for the firm, Rebecca Pavese has become Palisades Hudson’s director of tax practice. Formerly a senior client service manager, Rebecca supervises Palisades Hudson’s accounting and administration services for estates and trusts. She has previously served as the principal supervisor of the firm’s income tax planning and return preparation services, and has overseen accounting services for a complex oil and gas investment partnership. Rebecca is a member of the firm’s investment committee and, as of 2024, its Entertainment and Sports team.

Rebecca first joined Palisades Hudson in 2000, based in the firm’s Northeast office, and became part of the management team in 2005. Since 2008, she has been based in Atlanta. A certified public accountant, Rebecca holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in accounting from Pace University.



These five promotions follow two that took effect in the fall. Previously announced on social media, Lesley Oberstadt is Palisades Hudson’s newest financial planning manager, a title she has held since November 2024. Lesley became part of Palisades Hudson’s staff in 2018 and today works across the firm’s practice areas, assisting with projects such as bookkeeping, investment management and tax preparation. Lesley earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Connecticut State University, where she majored in financial accounting. Originally based in the Northeast office, Lesley is joining the firm’s Southeast team in 2025.



Also in November 2024, Brianna Aviles achieved the role of senior client service associate. Brianna became part of the Palisades Hudson staff in 2022, joining the firm’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters as a client service associate. She works on projects for clients across the company’s practice areas, including investment, bookkeeping and tax projects. She also provides support to the firm’s Entertainment and Sports practice. A magna cum laude graduate of Florida Atlantic University, Brianna earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.



Palisades Hudson was pleased to welcome a new team member in September. Brittany Sebastiao joined the firm as an administrative associate, based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. If you have called Palisades Hudson in the past few months, you may have already encountered Brittany: She routinely assists inbound callers, as well as handling ingoing and outgoing mail, supporting research projects for managers and executives, and performing general administrative duties for our team in Fort Lauderdale and across the country. Brittany holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida Atlantic University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

We offer warm congratulations to our colleagues, whose growing skills have led them into new roles here at Palisades Hudson. We look forward to continuing to offer our clients and their families our team’s deep expertise and experience in the year to come and beyond.