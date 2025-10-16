Palisades Hudson Staff Updates For Fall 2025

Palisades Hudson Financial Group’s staff is undergoing changes this fall.



Brianna Aviles

(photo by Chris Hedlund) Brianna Aviles(photo by Chris Hedlund)

To start, as of Nov. 1, 2025 we will welcome two newly minted client service managers to our roster: Brianna Aviles and Kasey Radney. Brianna, who is based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters, joined Palisades Hudson in 2022. She is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a degree in finance. Kasey became part of our Atlanta-based team in 2021. A University of Georgia graduate, he holds a bachelor’s degree in consumer economics. Both new managers earned their CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certifications in August of this year. We are excited to have Brianna and Kasey on the management team.



Kasey Radney

(photo by Chris Hedlund) Kasey Radney(photo by Chris Hedlund)

In January, Benjamin C. Sullivan, CFP®, CVA, EA, will become a senior vice president. He will also remain chief investment officer of the firm, leading a team of portfolio managers who together oversee more than $1.8 billion in client assets. Ben began his Palisades Hudson career in the Northeast but moved to Austin in 2016 to establish the firm’s office there. A native of East Hanover, New Jersey, Ben is a graduate of Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business. Outside his work at Palisades Hudson, he serves as a member of the board of directors of Caritas of Austin.



Ben Sullivan

(photo by Chris Hedlund) Ben Sullivan(photo by Chris Hedlund)

Ben joins David Walters, CPA, CFP® and Eric Meermann, CFP®, CVA, EA at the senior vice president level. All three report to Managing Vice President Paul Jacobs, CFP®, EA. Paul now is second-in-command behind Palisades Hudson founder and President Larry M. Elkin CPA, CFP®. Former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Shomari Hearn, to whom Paul previously reported, is no longer associated with the firm.



Rebecca Pavese

(photo by Chris Hedlund) Rebecca Pavese(photo by Chris Hedlund)

Rebecca Pavese, CPA, and Melinda Kibler, CFP®, EA, will both take on the title of vice president, also as of January. Rebecca, currently Palisades Hudson’s director of tax practice, has been with the firm for 25 years. Like Ben, she began her tenure in the Northeast; in 2008 she moved to the firm’s Atlanta office, where she has been based ever since. Rebecca holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in accounting from Pace University. Melinda is currently the senior client service manager based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. She holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics and statistics, as well as a Certificate in Management in accounting and finance, from the University of Rochester. Rebecca and Melinda supervise the staff of client service professionals in their respective offices. As vice presidents, together they will also take the lead in managing the firm’s Entertainment and Sports Practice.



Melinda Kibler

(photo by Chris Hedlund) Melinda Kibler(photo by Chris Hedlund)

Finally, Lesley Oberstadt has taken on chief compliance officer duties along with her role as a financial planning manager. She succeeded Kirstie Ward, who left Palisades Hudson in October. Lesley began her Palisades Hudson career in the firm's Stamford, Connecticut office in 2018 and is currently based in the Southeast. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Connecticut State University, where she majored in financial accounting.

We look forward to continuing to provide thoughtful and individualized service to our clients with our new staff configuration. Congratulations to the team members who will step into their new titles and responsibilities this November and January.