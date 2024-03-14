Five Questions With: Cristina Galante, Administrative Manager (Facilities)



Rocket. Photo courtesy Cristina Galante. Rocket. Photo courtesy Cristina Galante.

Cristina is the administrative manager responsible for Palisades Hudson’s bookkeeping, as well as overseeing the firm’s office assistants. She also provides technical support to the Stamford office, where she is based, and assists with technology and infrastructure projects across the firm. Cristina has been with Palisades Hudson since 2008 and became a manager in 2016.

1. What kind of pet do you have? What is their name and how long have you had them?

I have one dog; his name is Rocket. He’s a 2-year-old shih tzu. He’s very friendly and energetic. Growing up, I never had any pets. My husband is a huge animal lover, though, so I knew having a pet was in my future despite my hesitation. However, Rocket joining our family has converted me. He’s a very affectionate and lovable dog.

2. What’s the most interesting thing you’ve watched recently?

I recently watched “Lessons in Chemistry.” It follows the story of an ambitious and smart chemist named Elizabeth Zott dealing with sexism in the 1950-60s. She applies her scientific knowledge to cooking, which lands her a job as the star of a cooking show.

3. Did you pick up any hobbies during pandemic lockdown, and are you still doing them?

I joined the rest of the world during the pandemic and started baking bread. I mostly stuck to the easy, no-knead types of bread recipes, since making bread from scratch can seem intimidating at first. I’m not baking bread as much as I was; now I’m mostly saving my bread-baking for extended family dinners or the holidays.



photo courtesy Cristina Galante. photo courtesy Cristina Galante.

4. What’s something you’re looking forward to in the next 12 months?

My husband and I are expecting our first child. It's been a long journey for us, and we are so excited for this next adventure. We recently found out we’re having a boy! Our baby gets to join a whole crew of boy cousins who will also be born this year!

5. What’s your favorite place to vacation?

My go-to vacation is anywhere that’s tropical. Living in New York, I’ll take warm weather over the cold and snow any day. I love spending time by the beach and participating in any activity that involves the water.