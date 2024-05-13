Five Questions With: Brianna Aviles, Client Service Associate

Brianna Aviles became part of the Palisades Hudson staff in 2022, joining the firm’s Fort Lauderdale, Florida headquarters as a client service associate. She works on projects for clients across the company’s practice areas, including investment, bookkeeping and tax projects. A magna cum laude graduate of Florida Atlantic University, Brianna earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. She currently resides in her hometown of Boca Raton.

1. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

As a child, I dreamed of being a vet, fueled by a love for animals that grew stronger over time. While I didn’t formally volunteer, I regularly visited the local animal shelter, which is a tradition I still uphold. Today you might find me stopping traffic for ducks or guiding turtles to safety. As I matured, though, I came to recognize that I lacked the ability to deal with the heartache that comes with delivering bad news to pet owners.



Roli and Oliver. Photo courtesy Brianna Aviles. Roli and Oliver. Photo courtesy Brianna Aviles.

2. What kind of pet(s) do you have? What are their names and how long have you had them?

I’m the proud owner of two French bulldogs, Roli and Oliver, who bring immense joy to my life! Roli, who is turning 6 in August, has been part of our family since he was 8 months old. Oliver, our lively newer addition, will celebrate his first birthday in July. Owning French bulldogs is an irresistible addiction, it seems. Roli’s charm didn’t only lead my boyfriend and I to expand our Frenchie family, but inspired my parents and his parents to adopt several Frenchies as well. As a fair warning: If snoring bothers you, avoid French bulldogs at all costs. Despite my love for Frenchies, I must admit that an XL bully (the largest breed of American bully) has always been my dream dog. I’m certain I’ll welcome one into my life someday.

3. What’s a piece of advice you’ve received that mattered to you?

Two invaluable pieces of advice shape my daily outlook. The first, from my mother, is: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” She often used this wisdom to encourage me, like when she urged me to ask the Publix baker for a cookie as a child. If I did not ask, I would not receive it. The second piece of advice, from my father, is a powerful mantra: Never give up. His reassurance — "I did not raise a quitter" — echoed in my mind after a tearful T-ball mishap at age 4, instilling resilience in me. These guiding principles continually inspire me to tackle challenges head-on.

4. Do you have a talent totally unrelated to your work?

I don’t necessarily have any special talents; otherwise, you’d probably see me on “America’s Got Talent.” However, I think it’s appropriate to say I’m pretty athletic. Soccer was my passion growing up, and I played as a forward for about 8 years. I also participated in track, specializing in hurdles and sprinting, and enjoyed playing as a wide receiver in flag football. I’d love to rejoin soccer through occasional adult pickup games but have not explored it much so far. Nevertheless, I’m up for a good game at any time!



photo courtesy Brianna Aviles photo courtesy Brianna Aviles

5. What does your ideal vacation look like?

I have two favorite types of vacations: those filled with adrenaline and those focused on relaxation. As a native of South Florida, I naturally gravitate toward destinations with beautiful beaches. If sunbathing were an Olympic sport, I'd likely be a contender. This May, I'm headed to the Dominican Republic, a destination that perfectly aligns with my vacation preferences.

On the flip side, I'm a thrill-seeker who is always up for action-packed adventures. Two of my favorite experiences so far include white water rafting in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and dune buggying across the Mojave Desert outside Las Vegas. And yes, I took charge of both the raft and the dune buggy!