Five Questions With: Kirstie Ward, Financial Planning Manager and Chief Compliance Officer

Kirstie Ward has been part of the Palisades Hudson team since 2014, when she joined the Fort Lauderdale office staff as a financial planning assistant. She became a manager in 2019 and also serves as the Chief Compliance Officer for the firm’s investment advisor affiliate, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. A Florida native, Kirstie earned her Bachelor of Science in finance and real estate from Florida State University.



Kirstie with Blue; photo courtesy Kirstie Ward Kirstie with Blue; photo courtesy Kirstie Ward

1. What kind of pet do you have? What is their name and how long have you had them?

I have a dog named Blue; he is my lovable pitbull/hippo. Blue has been a constant source of joy in my life since I adopted him from the Broward County Humane Society in 2013. He loves humans and food, and he tends to be a “bull in a china shop.” He has the biggest personality and the most expressive face, and he always knows how to brighten my day.

Blue is 12 years old. Despite his age, he’s still spunky, even though he has developed arthritis. I even purchased a giant stroller to push him around in, since he can’t walk as far as he used to.

Blue has brought countless moments of laughter, love and comfort into my life. I cherish every moment I have with him and am eternally grateful for his presence.

2. What’s the most interesting thing you’ve watched recently?

I’ve been watching “Pachinko” on Apple TV+. The show tells the story of several different generations of a Korean family in the 1900s and focuses on the discrimination against Korean immigrants in Japanese society.

3. Did you pick up any hobbies during pandemic lockdown, and if so, are you still doing them?

I love traveling and exploring different cultures. Since we were all stuck at home during the pandemic, I decided to put that time to good use to learn more about travel hacking with credit card points. I have saved thousands of dollars using tips and tricks that I’ve learned from social media and YouTube. My favorite “travel influencer” to learn from is Max Miles Points. While many travel influencers only post pictures and videos of the luxury side of travel, Max gives you comprehensive, step-by-step processes of how to book luxury travel experiences. Travel hacking has made it possible for me to explore the world without breaking the bank.



Kirstie at Easter Island; photo courtesy Kirstie Ward Kirstie at Easter Island; photo courtesy Kirstie Ward

4. What’s the most memorable place you’ve visited?

I’ve been to many memorable places, but one of my favorites is Easter Island. A Chilean territory, it’s a remote island in Polynesia that’s famous for its moai statues. I was fortunate enough to accompany my aunt and uncle to their wedding ceremony there. It’s one of the most remote islands in the world and only 63 square miles. Even though the island is small, almost 1,000 stone moai statutes line the island’s coasts. It’s such a magical place, and I definitely want to go back.

5. What’s something you’re looking forward to in the next 12 months?

I became interested in Formula 1 when I started watching “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” during the pandemic. I’m going to try to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next December.