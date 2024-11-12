Five Questions With: Kasey Radney,

Senior Client Service Associate

Kasey Radney joined our team in 2021 and became a senior client service associate in 2023. He contributes to projects for clients across the firm’s practice areas, including bookkeeping, investment management and tax preparation. A native of Dublin, Georgia, Kasey currently resides in Atlanta.



Kota; photo courtesy Kasey Radney Kota; photo courtesy Kasey Radney

1. What kind of pet do you have? What is their name and how long have you had them?

I have a white husky named Kota, and he is about to turn 11 years old in the next few months. His age is starting to show a little, so I have recently nicknamed him “the old man.” Even if he is getting older, he still has the spirit of a puppy, and coming home to him after hard days at work is always an instant improvement to my mood. Also, he doesn’t quite have all of the normal tendencies that are associated with huskies. He is not very vocal and has no desire to try and “escape,” as huskies are notorious for doing. Fun fact: I actually found Kota through a Craigslist listing, of all places, about four pages into the search. I always wanted a white husky with blue eyes, so I guess it was just fate.

2. What’s the most interesting thing you’ve watched recently?

One that comes to mind is the YouTube video “World’s Smallest Nerf Gun.” The video is by YouTuber Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer. I first came across him back when I worked summer camp at the Athens YMCA, where we were always on the lookout for kid-appropriate STEM resources. His family-friendly videos typically aim to solve real world problems, but sometimes they feature good-natured pranks too, using physics, engineering and science. In this specific video, Rober teams up with Salk Institute to create a Nerf gun 2,000 times smaller than the width of a strand of hair. They build the gun out of actual DNA. I won’t spoil the video too much more, but I think it is a fascinating watch. I highly recommend his channel to anyone with children who is looking for the right mix of entertainment and learning.

3. If you’re a sports fan, what team has your loyalty?

Like most people, I am loyal to all of my home state professional sports teams. That being said, I am mostly interested in watching college football. My team is, and always will be, the Georgia Bulldogs. My grandfather and father are both die-hard fans, and my loyalty as a Dawg began from them. My love for the team grew even more after I attended and graduated from the University of Georgia for undergrad. Now it is a guarantee that if UGA is playing, I am either watching the game with friends or visiting Athens to cheer for a home game. Go Dawgs!



Kasey Radney (right) with his players; photo courtesy Kasey Radney Kasey Radney (right) with his players; photo courtesy Kasey Radney

4. What’s a piece of advice you’ve received that mattered to you?

A piece of advice that has stayed with me over the years wasn’t even directed toward me at all. Back when I coached U-14 soccer for a few years, I overheard a father reassuring his son after a tough loss in a contentious playoff game. The son believed that we lost the game due to poor officiating. When the game was over, the father said to him, “These are small things to a giant.” I took his meaning to be that some things in life can’t be helped or controlled, but you can’t let them get to you. You have to be bigger. That has constantly served me as a good reminder to not sweat the small stuff.

5. What’s something you’re looking forward to in the next 12 months?

Next summer, I am planning to take my first vacation abroad. I have never stepped foot outside the U.S., but I have finally received my passport and plan to go as a reward to myself for completing the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) exam next July. I am really looking forward to experiencing a new country. I think my first trip will be to Italy or another part of Western Europe, but I am open to suggestions if anyone has recommendations. My experience of the world is limited mostly to the Southeast of the U.S., so I am excited to experience a different culture, try incredible food, and see some beautiful places.