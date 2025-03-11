Five Questions With: David Walters, Senior Vice President



David Walters has extensive experience in the firm’s tax, investment planning, estate planning and accounting practices. He serves as a member of the firm’s investment committee and its Entertainment and Sports practice , and has been part of the executive team since 2021. A Wisconsin native, David originally joined Palisades Hudson’s northeast office in 2000, transferred to Fort Lauderdale in 2007, and established the firm’s West Coast presence in 2012 with a move to Oregon (where he currently resides).

1. If you have a pet, what kind? What is their name and how long have you had them?

We have a chocolate Lab named Ruby who’s 8 years old. She lives for her daily walks on our farm, and she loves chasing off coyotes, or elk, or whatever other trouble she can get into.

2. If you’re a sports fan, what team has your loyalty?

I grew up in northern Wisconsin, so by birthright I’ve been a lifetime Green Bay Packers fan. This past December, I took my son, Sammy, to see his first NFL game in Seattle, where the Packers trounced the Seahawks.

3. What’s something you’re looking forward to in the next 12 months?

My wife and I are going to Scotland this summer, where we’ll be traveling throughout the Scottish Highlands. I’ve traced my heritage back to Scotland. One of the things I’m most excited about is that we’ll be visiting a remote ruined settlement where my family used to live.

4. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I was going to be a professional baseball player, of course. Then it became clear that I wasn’t big enough, fast enough, or strong enough, nor did I have even a modicum of the skill that profession would require. Business school seemed like a logical next step.

5. What’s one place in your city you’d suggest to an out-of-town visitor?

It’s not in the city, but my wife and I love to go to Oregon wine country. We go there at least once a month. It’s hard not to have a good time spending the day tasting wine in beautiful country settings.